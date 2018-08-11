Northcoast Research Analysts Give Camping World (CWH) a $28.00 Price Target

Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWH. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on Camping World and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.45.

Camping World opened at $19.67 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 224.37% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $997,280 in the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Camping World by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Camping World by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

