Nordson Co. (NDSN) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson opened at $133.43 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nordson has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.