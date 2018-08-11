Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the first quarter worth $45,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 180.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 361,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 5,455.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332,859 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 262,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the first quarter worth about $22,839,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $122.58.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

