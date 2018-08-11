Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,115,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,696,557,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,296,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,822,000 after buying an additional 102,770 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,327,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $455,539,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,262,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $448,722,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,239,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

In related news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $6,609,637.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,497 shares of company stock valued at $14,590,499. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

