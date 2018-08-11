Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Ares Capital worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 869.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.35 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 69.31%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

