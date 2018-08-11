Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.36. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 10929813 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 76.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 621.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,528,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,403 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

