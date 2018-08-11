Noble Financial Analysts Give tronc (TRNC) a $21.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $21.00 price objective on tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of tronc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of tronc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of tronc stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 519,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,895. The company has a market cap of $588.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.78. tronc has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $253.04 million during the quarter. tronc had a positive return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. equities research analysts forecast that tronc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of tronc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in tronc by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in tronc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in tronc by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in tronc in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

