Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 562,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $30.58 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

In related news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,508,406 shares of company stock valued at $136,022,595. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Johnson Rice raised Noble Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

