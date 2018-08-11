NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 12,740 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $121,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $95.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

