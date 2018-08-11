NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 60,000 Shares of Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its holdings in shares of Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Sigma Designs were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Designs by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Designs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Designs by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Designs by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Designs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Designs opened at $6.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Sigma Designs Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $6.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Sigma Designs Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

