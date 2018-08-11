NII (NIHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NII from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Get NII alerts:

NIHD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.67. NII has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIHD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NII by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,533 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NII by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 8,345,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,144 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NII during the 1st quarter worth about $3,308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NII by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,197,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 805,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metlife Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NII during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for NII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.