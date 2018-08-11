NII (NIHD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NII from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th.

NII traded up $0.41, reaching $5.38, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.67. NII has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 42,134.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

