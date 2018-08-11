Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Press coverage about Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nicolet Bankshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.2857456941992 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares opened at $54.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,083 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $62,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 5,632 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $310,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

