NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) CEO Sells $1,835,299.32 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NextEra Energy opened at $170.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.70 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after purchasing an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377,322 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,352,000 after purchasing an additional 329,056 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 311,067 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

