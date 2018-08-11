News Corp Class B (NWS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

News Corp Class B traded down $1.95, reaching $13.45, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. News Corp Class B has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Get News Corp Class B alerts:

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. News Corp Class B had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in News Corp Class B by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 83,542 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in News Corp Class B by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in News Corp Class B in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in News Corp Class B by 150.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 90,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in News Corp Class B by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About News Corp Class B

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for News Corp Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News Corp Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.