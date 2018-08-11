News Corp Class A (NWSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. News Corp Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88. News Corp Class A has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Several research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded News Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News Corp Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

