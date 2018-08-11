Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 3,539 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $86.08 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

