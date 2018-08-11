Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,149,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $103,526,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $78,203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 654,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,963,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $99.76 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

