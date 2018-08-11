Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Holdings Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at $300,347.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $378,085. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

