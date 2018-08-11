New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have not only declined but also underperformed the industry in the past six months. Needless to say, soft advertising revenue, primarily the print, remain one of the factors behind the bearish run. Adding to the woes was the recent slower growth in paid digital subscriber and fall in digital advertising in second-quarter 2018. Investors even ignored the fact that this was the third straight quarter of positive earnings and revenue surprises. Undoubtedly, management had earlier cautioned about subdued quarter for digital advertising, however, it projects the same to improve in the third quarter. Surely, the company has emerged from being a sole provider of news content and advertising on print publications, but the recent fall in the number of users signing up for digital subscriptions did raise concern. Nevertheless, the company is focusing on new revenue streams to counter waning print advertising revenues.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut New York Times Co Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Times Co Class A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of New York Times Co Class A traded down $0.20, hitting $22.65, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,511. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. New York Times Co Class A has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.25 million. New York Times Co Class A had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. New York Times Co Class A’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $3,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,557,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,097,653 shares of company stock valued at $144,738,464 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Times Co Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

