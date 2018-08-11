New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $9,364,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of Franklin Resources opened at $32.09 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

