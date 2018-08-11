New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp opened at $10.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

