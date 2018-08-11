New Relic (NEWR) Price Target Raised to $102.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated an equal weight rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.88.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 447,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,632. New Relic has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,114 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $122,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $9,060,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,797 shares of company stock worth $39,694,445. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,772,000 after purchasing an additional 731,705 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 735,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 502.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 331,291 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 25.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 386,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 43.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.