New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,700 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

