New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.31 Million Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,856,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 953.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,233,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,540 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,319,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 719.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 977,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $162,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $99,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,898.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $457,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.