New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,121.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after buying an additional 1,019,638 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 534.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 712,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,167,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,491,000 after buying an additional 564,509 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3,526.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 437,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

