New Gold (NGD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9747860285459 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Beacon Securities lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,303. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

