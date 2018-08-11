Neutron 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $315.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a market capitalization of $918,543.00 and $315.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031956 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00264542 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 37,279,269 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

