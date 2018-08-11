NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NEVPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is engaged in the research, discovery and development of mitochondrial-protecting pharmaceuticals. The company’s drug candidate consists of CicloMulsion(R) and NeuroSTAT(R) in clinical phases. CicloMulsion(R) is being studied for preoperative treatment of acute kidney injury coincident with major surgery and NeuroSTAT(R) is being studied for treating traumatic brain injury. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical opened at $0.59 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. research analysts forecast that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and ToxPhos for the mitochondrial toxicity test.

