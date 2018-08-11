Netlist (NLST) and STMicroelectronics (STM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Netlist (NASDAQ: NLST) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Netlist and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $38.32 million 0.29 -$13.42 million ($0.20) -0.55 STMicroelectronics $8.35 billion 2.19 $802.00 million $0.98 20.85

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Netlist does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -41.16% N/A -76.28% STMicroelectronics 11.48% 20.69% 11.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Netlist and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 3 0 3.00 STMicroelectronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Netlist presently has a consensus target price of $1.82, suggesting a potential upside of 1,568.19%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Netlist on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

