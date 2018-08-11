NetApp (NTAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on NetApp to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. 1,738,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $83.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,956.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $469,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,433 shares of company stock worth $18,195,573. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 32.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,642.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

