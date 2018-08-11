NeoGenomics (NEO) Shares Gap Down to $13.07

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.07. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 6176237 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 193.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.83.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $146,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Jones sold 169,467 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,979,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 874,808 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,983. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,374,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,899 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 75,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.