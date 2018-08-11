Nemetschek SE (NEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €95.13 ($110.61).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at €125.70 ($146.16) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 52-week high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.