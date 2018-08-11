Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics opened at $59.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $1,066,641.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $298,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 127.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

