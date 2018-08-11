Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.67.
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics opened at $59.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 2.08.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $1,066,641.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $298,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 127.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.