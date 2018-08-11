Neenah Inc (NP) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Neenah has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Neenah has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Neenah to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NP stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. Neenah has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Neenah will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Duncan sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $44,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $64,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at $309,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,884 shares of company stock worth $240,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

