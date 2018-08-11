Needham & Company LLC Increases Virtusa (VRTU) Price Target to $68.00

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Virtusa opened at $52.64 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $150,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,263.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,327 in the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $223,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

