NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in 3M Co (MMM)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 67,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in 3M by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

Shares of 3M opened at $201.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $190.57 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

