Navigators Group (NAVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Navigators Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.13 million.

Navigators Group traded up $2.50, reaching $61.10, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.55. Navigators Group has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Navigators Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.