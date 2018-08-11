Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) EVP Sells $586,529.25 in Stock

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $586,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Navigant Consulting opened at $24.17 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.59. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 89.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 156,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,290,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,263,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navigant Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 12.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

