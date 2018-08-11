Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,780,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,056,943 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 6.34% of Navient worth $218,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Navient by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in Navient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 158,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Navient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Navient opened at $13.24 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.17. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

