Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in WEX Inc (WEX)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 833.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $702,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,422.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $182.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $198.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

