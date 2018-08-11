Natus Medical (BABY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

BABY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of BABY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 127,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,350. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 12,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $445,034.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,940 shares of company stock worth $1,337,835 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Natus Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 46.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Natus Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

