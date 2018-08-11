National Storage (NSA) and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Critical Review

National Storage (NYSE: NSA) and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Storage and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage 0 8 3 0 2.27 CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH 0 6 9 0 2.60

National Storage presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a consensus target price of $115.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Given CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH is more favorable than National Storage.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage 4.63% 1.29% 0.60% CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH 9.72% 4.20% 1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of National Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of National Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Storage pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. National Storage pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Storage and CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage $268.13 million 6.01 $2.96 million $1.24 23.00 CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH $4.36 billion 10.51 $444.55 million $4.85 22.75

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Storage has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH beats National Storage on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

