National Securities Increases Main Street Capital (MAIN) Price Target to $38.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective hoisted by National Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ MAIN earned NII/share of $0.66 versus our estimate of $0.61 and the quarterly regular dividend of $0.57 which was increased to $0.59/share for 4Q18. Management guided towards lower dividend income going forward and while we think earnings will be lower than 2Q18 levels they will likely be high enough on a recurring basis to permit two more base dividend increases during 2019, in our opinion.



 NAV/share was up again to $23.96 from $23.68 the quarter prior. We expect industry-leading economic returns for MAIN of 15.1% and 14.0% for 2018 and 2019, respectively. Main Street trades at such a high NAV premium that its equity issuances, even while done on a measured, flow basis, are highly accretive to both NAV and NII.



 Main Street’s asset quality continues to remain strong with non-accruals at cost totaling $76.3 million or 3.4% of the portfolio at cost, up from $70.4 million or 3.2% of the portfolio the quarter prior. Marine Shelters and CapFusion were removed from non-accrual status but Datacom, with a total cost of $21.5 million, was added to non-accrual during the quarter.



 The LMM focus of MAIN bodes well for effective yield and NIM, both of which have held up remarkably well despite the spread compression seen across the middle market. The spread between LMM and MM loans was 300 bps in 2Q18, unchanged the past three quarters. While we expect MAIN to continue to prioritize capital allocation to the LMM, the company also has the optionality to make loans to larger EBITDA borrowers in MM and private loans.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $2.55 from $2.49 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $2.66 from $2.57 and maintaining our NEUTRAL rating but increasing our price target to $38 from $35.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAIN. ValuEngine cut Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of Main Street Capital traded down $0.32, reaching $40.30, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,047. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.