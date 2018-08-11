Natera (NTRA) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 941,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,258. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Natera had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,407.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, major shareholder Claremont Creek Partners Fund sold 25,027 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $290,062.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 26,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $491,452.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,364 shares of company stock worth $2,801,816. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

