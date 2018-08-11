NantHealth (NH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 168.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

NantHealth traded down $0.24, hitting $2.82, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 195,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.23. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NH. BidaskClub lowered shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

