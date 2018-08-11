Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,392,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,091,000 after purchasing an additional 325,525 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,848,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,014,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,753,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,811 shares of company stock worth $20,256,716 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYGN stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

