Myokardia (MYOK) PT Raised to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MYOK. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Myokardia opened at $59.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. equities analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $172,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,729.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $242,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

