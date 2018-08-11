Myokardia (MYOK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MYOK. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of Myokardia opened at $59.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,705.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $899,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 151,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 359,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 149,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,409,000 after acquiring an additional 601,567 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

