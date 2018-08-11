Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) SVP John A. Moore Sells 779 Shares

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP John A. Moore sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $66,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Murphy USA stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 524.4% during the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.